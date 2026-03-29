UN, govt and German embassy join forces at built environment workshop
A high-level training workshop on “Circularity in the Built Environment” was held today, Sunday in Dhaka, bringing together key stakeholders from government, development partners, academia, and industry to promote sustainable and resource-efficient practices in Bangladesh’s construction sector, reports a press release.
The workshop was organised under the leadership of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works (MoHPW), in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).
The initiative is part of the project “Transforming the Built Environment through Sustainable Materials in Bangladesh,” funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).
Held at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, the workshop focused on advancing circular economy principles to reduce carbon emissions, improve resource efficiency, and support climate-resilient construction practices in Bangladesh.
The inaugural session was attended by distinguished guests, including Md Sarwar Alam, additional secretary, Ministry of Housing and Public Works; Ulrich Kleppmann, head of development Cooperation at the German Embassy; Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager, UNOPS Bangladesh & Bhutan; and Mohammad Giasuddin Haider, director general, Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI).
The workshop aimed to strengthen stakeholders’ capacity by enhancing their understanding of circular economy principles and their practical application in the building and construction sector.
Participants engaged in keynote presentations, interactive group exercises, and technical sessions covering construction and demolition waste management, circular design strategies, resource optimisation, and sustainable business models.
Bangladesh’s rapid urbanisation and infrastructure growth are placing increasing pressure on natural resources and the environment.
In this context, the workshop highlighted circularity as a strategic and timely approach to decarbonising the construction sector and promoting sustainable development.
A panel discussion titled “How Can We Make the Circular Economy Systemic in Bangladesh’s Built Environment?” brought together policymakers and industry leaders from organisations including RAJUK, PKSF, and the private sector to explore pathways for scaling circular practices across the sector.
The initiative forms part of broader efforts to support Bangladesh in adopting low-carbon materials, strengthening green building frameworks, and aligning the construction sector with national climate commitments, including upcoming Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).
By fostering cross-sector collaboration and practical knowledge-sharing, the workshop marks an important step toward building a more sustainable, resource-efficient, and resilient built environment in Bangladesh.