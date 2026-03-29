UN, govt and German embassy join forces at built environment workshop

The workshop was organised under the leadership of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works (MoHPW), in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

The initiative is part of the project “Transforming the Built Environment through Sustainable Materials in Bangladesh,” funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Held at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, the workshop focused on advancing circular economy principles to reduce carbon emissions, improve resource efficiency, and support climate-resilient construction practices in Bangladesh.