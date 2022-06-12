Marine predation intensifies in warmer waters: Study

Past research has hinted that predators are more active in the tropics, since higher temperatures tend to increase animals' metabolism. But empirical evidence from smaller studies was conflicting.

And few studies tried to nail down the central question of how prey communities respond to the increased pressure, which could foreshadow what a warmer ocean of the future will look like.

"Warmer waters tend to favor animals high in the food chain, which become more active and need more food -- and it's their prey who pay for that increased activity," said co-author Emmett Duffy, director of the Smithsonian's Marine Global Earth Observatory network (MarineGEO). "This suggests that warming seas could see big shifts in the life of sensitive seabed habitats."