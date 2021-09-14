Maritime ports asked to hoist cyclone warning signal 3

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and the adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, according to the meteorological office.
The deep depression may continue moving further towards the west- north-western direction, its weather bulletin said.
“All boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice,” it added.
Besides, the low-lying coastal areas of Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira, Chittagong, Jhalakathi, Bhola, Barisal, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola, and Laximpur are likely to be inundated by a wind-driven tidal surge of 2-3 feet above normal.