Maritime ports asked to hoist cyclone warning signal 3

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra in Bangladesh have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal no. 3 to alert vessels of a possible squall, reports UNB.

The weather office’s advisory for cautionary signal number three—which means that a depression has formed and may affect the ports later—comes in the wake of a deep depression over the Northwest Bay moving over to the eastern Indian state of Odisha.