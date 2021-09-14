Environment

Maritime ports asked to hoist cyclone warning signal 3

Prothom Alo English Desk

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra in Bangladesh have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal no. 3 to alert vessels of a possible squall, reports UNB.

The weather office’s advisory for cautionary signal number three—which means that a depression has formed and may affect the ports later—comes in the wake of a deep depression over the Northwest Bay moving over to the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and the adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, according to the meteorological office.

The deep depression may continue moving further towards the west- north-western direction, its weather bulletin said.

“All boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice,” it added.

Besides, the low-lying coastal areas of Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira, Chittagong, Jhalakathi, Bhola, Barisal, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola, and Laximpur are likely to be inundated by a wind-driven tidal surge of 2-3 feet above normal.

