Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal no 3

It is likely to move further in a north-north-eastern direction and weaken gradually.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kms of the deep depression centre is about 50 kmph rising to 60 kmph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain rough near the centre of the deep depression.
Under the influence of the peripheral effect of the deep depression, deep convection is continuing over north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
Steep pressure gradient persists over north bay.
Rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty or squally wind speed of 40-50 kmph is likely over north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter and remain in shelter till further notice.