Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal no 3

The maritime ports of the country have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three as the deep depression over west-central bay and adjoining northwest bay moved north to northeast and lies over northwest bay and adjoining west-central bay.

It was centred at 6:00 am on Sunday about 875 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 855 kms southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 695 kms south-southwest of Mongla port and 725 kms south-southwest of Payra port.