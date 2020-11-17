Maximum Category 5 Hurricane Iota barrels towards Central America

Hurricane Iota strengthened to a “catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane as it barrelled towards Central America late Monday, threatening areas devastated by a powerful storm just two weeks ago, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.

Authorities rushed to evacuate thousands of people from coastal areas of Nicaragua and Honduras, in the immediate path of Iota, which was due to make landfall on Monday night.

The hurricane would “bring catastrophic wind, life-threatening storm surge and torrential rainfall,” the NHC said, adding “on the forecast track, the core of Iota will make landfall within the hurricane warning area in northeastern Nicaragua tonight.”

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 160 miles (260 kilometers) per hour with higher gusts recorded.