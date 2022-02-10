Environment

Met office predicts rain in 24 hours

Prothom Alo English Desk
BMD predicts rain in many parts of the country
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thunder showers as well as thick fog in many parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing from 9:00am Thursday, reports UNB.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places of Rangpur, Barishal and Chattogram divisions,” said a met office bulletin.

Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the northwestern parts and river basins of the country and light to moderate fog may occur at places elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.

Night temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius in northwestern Bangladesh and it may fall slightly elsewhere over the country.

Day temperature may fall by 2-3 degrees over the country.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas while seasonal low lies over the South Bay, the bulletin added.

