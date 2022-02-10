Met office predicts rain in 24 hours

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thunder showers as well as thick fog in many parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing from 9:00am Thursday, reports UNB.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places of Rangpur, Barishal and Chattogram divisions,” said a met office bulletin.