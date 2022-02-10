Met office predicts rain in 24 hours

Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the northwestern parts and river basins of the country and light to moderate fog may occur at places elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.
Night temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius in northwestern Bangladesh and it may fall slightly elsewhere over the country.
Day temperature may fall by 2-3 degrees over the country.
A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas while seasonal low lies over the South Bay, the bulletin added.