A mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur and Jashore and it may continue, said a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Office, reports UNB.

Besides, rain or thunder showers with intense lightning flashes accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places, it added.