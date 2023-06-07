Severe heatwave for record 6-day in June

As per the BMD, if the temperature remains between 36 and 37.9 Degrees Celsius, it is called mild heatwave; if it remains between 38 and 39.9 Degrees Celsius, it is called moderate heatwave; and, when the temperature remains between 40 and 41.9 Degrees Celsius, it is called severe heatwave. When the temperature crosses 42 Degrees Celsius, is identified as very severe heatwave.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, meteorologist Md Omar Faruq said on Tuesday, “Severe heatwave swept across the country from 1-5 June in 1979. The temperature crossed 40 Degrees Celsius every day. The highest temperature in that year was recorded at 43.5 Degrees Celsius in Jashore on 3 June.”

Omar Faruq also said the country experienced severe heatwave for three days at a stretch in June, 2005. The temperature did not cross 40 Degrees Celsius even for a day in June in 2021 and 2022.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said this or that part of the country experienced severe heatwave in the first six days of ongoing June. The severe heatwave swept over Rangpur, Dinajpur and Syedpur on 1 June; on 2 June the severe heatwave swept across Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Jashore and Chuadanga; on 3 June, Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Nilphamari experienced the severe heatwave; on 4 June, severe heatwave swept across Dinajpur and Nilphamari; on 5 June, this was the temperature in Rajshahi and Pabna while on 6 June, the severe heatwave swept across Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Syedpur.