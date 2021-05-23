More wild animals killed during pandemic

Human interference in nature has decreased due to lockdowns and various other reasons in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. As a result, in several parts of the world, biodiversity has gained a new lease of life. However, in Bangladesh, it is quite the opposite. The killing of wild animals has increased even amid this pandemic.

World Biodiversity Day was observed on Saturday, 22 May. This year, the theme of the day is “our solutions are in nature”.

According to the forest department, three tigers have been killed in the last 14 months and a record number of elephants, the biggest of the animals on land, have been killed in the last year. It is also being estimated that we had observed the most horrific period of whale killing last year. Apart from that, killings and trafficking of other animals also have increased as compared to previous years. Even the hills have become endangered amid the Covid-19 pandemic.