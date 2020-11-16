Motorists complain of ‘oil rain’ in India

Just as the drizzle started in the city on Sunday evening, the Delhi Fire Department started receiving multiple calls reporting “oil rain” from all over the city and were investigating, amid some roads being closed after bikers slipped.

“We are receiving calls from all parts of Delhi about oil rain and so far, we have responded to more than 40 calls,” a senior Fire Department officer said.

Another official said that these calls were reported from all directions, and began after the drizzle started at around 5 p.m.