Major Hurricane Roslyn approaches Mexico’s Pacific coast

“Although some weakening could occur tonight, Roslyn is expected to be at or near major hurricane strength when it makes landfall on Sunday,” the NHC said.

“On the forecast track, the center of Roslyn will approach the coast of west-central Mexico, likely making landfall along the coast of the Mexican state of Nayarit Sunday morning.”

Both the NHC and the Meteorological Service of Mexico warned of flash flooding and landslides caused by the storm.

“A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center makes landfall,” the NHC said.

Authorities have declared a precautionary alert in the Pacific coast states of Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit and Sinaloa.

Victor Hugo Roldan, director of civil protection in Jalisco state, told reporters that several hundred people had been evacuated from the town of La Huerta, close to the hurricane’s expected path.

Most went to relatives’ homes, while some went to shelters, he said.