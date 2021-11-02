'No more waste of time, anger of youths rising'

The event started after 25 minutes of the scheduled time on Monday. Poet Yrsa Daley-Ward recited a poem, which could not heard due to technical glitch. Afterwards, there were no setbacks. A document was screened.
After screening the documentary, welcoming the participants British prime minister Boris Johnson said the world is waiting for a dire consequence. Mentioning the series of the James Bond movies, he said, "We are heading towards a time bomb, Bond has to deactivate it. The more we will make delay, the more we have to pay."
Quoting the statements of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, Boris Johnson said, "The commitments of Paris and Copenhagen would be bla, bla, bla if we don't become sincere about the climate change."
Mentioning that G-20 countries are liable for 80 per cent of emission and these countries have more responsibilities, Guterres called upon the rich countries to make commitment to provide 100 billion US dollars annually to earn trust.
Pointing out the crisis of bio-diversity due to climate change, Prince Charles said literally time has ended. He underscored the need for renewable and sustainable development through cooperation and coordination. The private sector can play a role, he added.
Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley underscored the need for funds to survive the effects of the climate change.
Pointing finger to Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin and mentioning the absence of some leaders, she said, "When the leaders will lead? We are keeping eyes and keep in mind." She said the leaders of today have to take decision, no wait for leaders of 2030 or 2050.
Kenyan environment and climate activist Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti called upon the heads of the states and governments to observe one minute silent to remember millions of world people whose voices remain unheard.
After the inaugural ceremony of the summit, leaders started delivering speeches about the plans of respective countries. From the latest National Determined Contribution or NDC, it would be clear what necessary steps the respective countries will take to limit rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius at the end of current century.
There may be an indication in the speeches of the leaders regarding achieving target of net zero by 2050, ensuring fund of 100 billion US dollars annually for developing counties and those who are at risk of climate change and transfer of sustainable and renewable technology.
Although the rich countries, which are mostly liable for global warming, made a call to take steps like wartime to protect the civilization from possible ruination, they are themselves lagging behind from difficult decision of their own.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam