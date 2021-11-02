'No more waste of time, anger of youths rising'

World leaders are repeatedly issuing warnings not to waste anymore time to deal with the challenges of climate change. At the inaugural ceremony of climate conference at Glasgow of Scotland, a commitment is made for not wasting anymore time in protecting the entire globe.

It is also admitted that the world leaders are in the crisis of credibility as the past commitments are not fulfilled. The world leaders are threatened that the youths are becoming impassionate. However, how far this will work is uncertain.

The inauguration of the summit was held at an auditorium, where heads of states and governments were present. But their statements of national plans were being delivered in two auditoriums simultaneously.

As a result, what statements president Biden delivered, prime minister Sheikh Hasina and chancellor Angela Merkel could not hear while what statements prime minister Sheikh Hasina or Angela Merkel delivered, president Biden could not hear.

No explanation from the United Nations or COP president office was instantly found as to why and under what consideration the statements of world leaders were delivered from two venues.