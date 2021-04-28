Noise pollution ‘affecting 5m people’ in Dhaka

From traffic noise to loud or inescapable sounds from construction sites and social and political programmes, sound pollution is impacting millions of people daily.

The most common health problem causes irreversible noise induced hearing loss (NIHL), according to experts. Exposure to loud noise can also cause health problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, sleep disturbances, and stress in all age groups, especially children.

Citing the World Health Organization, Shahab Uddin said 1.1 billion people - aged 12-35 - are at risk of hearing loss due to their involvement in excessively noisy recreational activities.

He said Dhaka South City Corporation has been tasked with implementing a "silent zone area" around the secretariat and this project will be implemented as soon as the Covid-19 situation comes under control.