North Korea's capital swelters in heatwave

Despite the sizzling climate, everyone sweated it out in face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Most homes in North Korea do not have air conditioning, with data suggesting that only a quarter of the population has access to electricity.

State media issued a series of warnings about the dangerously high temperatures over the past week.

"Officials and working people in all the fields and regions across the country have turned out in the campaign for preventing the damage from fierce heat and drought," the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said last week.