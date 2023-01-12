Chuadanga records season’s lowest temperature

Chuadanga recorded the season’s lowest temperature in Bangladesh at 6.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, reports UNB.

Rakibul Hasan, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre, said that they have recorded 6.3 degrees Celsius at 9.00am on Thursday, which is the lowest temperature of this season.

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over the district and it may continue, he said.