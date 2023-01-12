Environment

Chuadanga records season’s lowest temperature

Prothom Alo English Desk
The lowest temperature in the country this year, 6.3 degree Celsius, was recorded in Chuadanga Thursday morningUNB

Chuadanga recorded the season’s lowest temperature in Bangladesh at 6.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, reports UNB.

Rakibul Hasan, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre, said that they have recorded 6.3 degrees Celsius at 9.00am on Thursday, which is the lowest temperature of this season.

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over the district and it may continue, he said.

The temperature may fall further in the next few days, he added.

The shivering cold has disrupted the day-to-day lives of people, especially the daily labourers in the district.

People are being forced to remain indoors due to the cold wave.

Read more from Environment
Post Comment