Chuadanga records season’s lowest temperature

<p>Chuadanga recorded the season’s lowest temperature in Bangladesh at 6.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, reports UNB.</p><p>Rakibul Hasan, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre, said that they have recorded 6.3 degrees Celsius at 9.00am on Thursday, which is the lowest temperature of this season.</p><p>A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over the district and it may continue, he said.</p>.<p>The temperature may fall further in the next few days, he added.</p><p>The shivering cold has disrupted the day-to-day lives of people, especially the daily labourers in the district.</p><p>People are being forced to remain indoors due to the cold wave.</p>