Dhaka’s air ‘very unhealthy’ today, yet another city surpasses it

Air pollution in Dhaka continues to worsen. This morning, Tuesday, Dhaka ranked fourth among 127 cities across the world in terms of air pollution. Around 8:30 am, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 221, a level considered unhealthy.

However, the air pollution in Khulna, another divisional city, was even worse than in the capital.

The data was reported by IQAir, a Switzerland-based organisation that regularly monitors and reports on air quality across the world. Its live or real-time air quality index informs and alerts people about how clean or polluted the air is in a particular city.