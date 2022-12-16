11.5-degree Celsius in Chuadanga

"Chuadanga has started feeling the bitter cold of winter as a cold blast of air has settled in the district," said Rakibul Hasan, in-charge of Chuadanga meteorological office.
The chilly weather is disrupting daily life, forcing people to stay indoors and causing low-income people to suffer.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said, "Moderate to dense fog may appear over the river basins while light to moderate fog may appear elsewhere over the country from late night to morning."
"The temperature may fall slightly at night, and the temperature throughout the day may remain nearly unchanged across the country," it added.