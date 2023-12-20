EU countries back law to curb packaging waste

European Union countries on Monday backed a new EU law to cut packaging waste, but agreed to seek exemptions for certain sectors.

The European Commission proposed the law last year in a bid to control the rising tide of packaging waste, which in the EU jumped by more than 20 per cent over the last decade, driven by online shopping and "grab and go" consumption habits.

EU countries backed some of the core targets in the new rules, including that by 2030 all packaging will need to be designed so that it can be recycled.

Countries also backed proposed phase-outs of single-use plastic items such as thin bags for fruit and vegetables, mini shampoo bottles, and the disposable plates, cups and boxes used to serve food for consumption on fast food restaurants' premises - although they said countries should be able to create exemptions, such as for organic fruit and vegetables.