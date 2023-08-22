Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning 

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the ‘moderate’ zone this morning, UNB reports.
With an air quality index (AQI) score of 95 at 9:10 am, Dhaka ranked 10th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.
Kuwait's Kuwait City, Indonesia's Jakarta, Iraq's Baghdad and Qatar's Doha occupied the first four spots on the list, with AQI scores of 169, 166, 165 and 160, respectively.
An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ with acceptable air quality. However, there may be a health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long grappled with air pollution issues. Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year.