Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning 

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the ‘moderate’ zone this morning, UNB reports.



With an air quality index (AQI) score of 95 at 9:10 am, Dhaka ranked 10th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.



Kuwait's Kuwait City, Indonesia's Jakarta, Iraq's Baghdad and Qatar's Doha occupied the first four spots on the list, with AQI scores of 169, 166, 165 and 160, respectively.