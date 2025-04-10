How environmentally friendly is the new ‘eco-friendly’ plastic bags in the market?

It looks similar to polythene bags but clearly marked as ‘I am not plastic’. Beneath the main message, the text reads- “100 per cent biodegradable, made from plants, made in Bangladesh”.

These white bags were seen in use by customers returning home from the supermarket “Shwapno” located in the Bashundhara residential area of Dhaka ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

Recently introduced to the market, these biodegradable plastic or polythene bags claim to be eco-friendly and less harmful than traditional polythene.

The biodegradable plastic bag supplier to Shwapno is Ecospear Private Company Limited. The company has stated that their bags are both biodegradable and compostable, capable of breaking down into soil-enhancing compost.

Their product has reportedly passed the environmental safety tests conducted by the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR). Additionally, it confronts to the voluntary EN 13432 of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI).

However, environmental organisations argue that these bags are still harmful to both the environment and public health. They urge the government to take measures against them. On 15 September last year, environmental organisations met with Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the interim government’s environment, forest and climate change and the water resources ministries, demanding a ban not only on traditional polythene bags but also on biodegradable plastic bags.