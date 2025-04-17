Global plastic recycling rates 'stagnant' at under 10 per cent: study

The amount of plastic being recycled around the world is stagnant at less than 10 per cent with most new plastic still made from fossil fuels, a new study said last Thursday.

Researchers from Tsinghua University in China said the rate of recycling had barely budged even as plastic production had exploded, presenting a "pressing global environmental challenge".

Their findings, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, come as nations prepare to battle again over a treaty to address plastic pollution after the last round of negotiations failed to broker an agreement.

Plastic has been found in the depths of the remotest oceans and in snow atop the highest mountains, and tiny particles have been detected in blood and breast milk.