UNDP to introduce jute-polymer bags

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh, marking World Environment Day 2023, has introduced jute-polymer-based biodegradable, eco-friendly bags invented by the Bangladeshi scientist Mubarak Ahmad Khan, for the UN staff members in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The bag is also known as ‘Sonali Bag’. “As UN entities, it is our responsibility to promote sustainable practices,” UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller said.

“By promoting the use of biodegradable alternatives to plastic bags among UN staff, we hope to set an example for others to follow,” Stefan added.