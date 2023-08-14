Dhaka’s air 5th most polluted in the world this morning 

This morning, Dhaka's air quality was ranked as the 5th most polluted among cities worldwide, as indicated by the Air Quality Index (AQI), UNB reports.

The air in Dhaka city was classified as 'unhealthy for sensitive groups,' with an AQI score of 136 at 8:30 am.

Uganda’s Kampala, United Arab Emirates’ Dubai, Kuwait’s Kuwait City, and Indonesia’s Jakarta claimed the top four positions on the list, with AQI scores of 162, 159, 157, and 152 respectively.