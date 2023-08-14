Dhaka’s air 5th most polluted in the world this morning 

This morning, Dhaka's air quality was ranked as the 5th most polluted among cities worldwide, as indicated by the Air Quality Index (AQI), UNB reports.
The air in Dhaka city was classified as 'unhealthy for sensitive groups,' with an AQI score of 136 at 8:30 am.
Uganda’s Kampala, United Arab Emirates’ Dubai, Kuwait’s Kuwait City, and Indonesia’s Jakarta claimed the top four positions on the list, with AQI scores of 162, 159, 157, and 152 respectively.
An AQI value between 101 and 150 for particle pollution signifies 'unhealthy for sensitive groups,' while an AQI between 150 and 200 is categorized as 'unhealthy.' When the AQI ranges from 201 to 300, the air quality is described as 'very unhealthy.' A reading exceeding 301 is considered 'hazardous,' indicating serious health risks for residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants — particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.