Continued rain keeps Dhaka's air quality ‘moderate’

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the ‘moderate’ zone this morning, amidst intermittent rain since yesterday, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 84 at 9:00 am, Dhaka ranked 12th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Indonesia’s Jakarta, the United Arab Emirates' Dubai and Chile's Santiago occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 163, 154 and 129, respectively.