Dhaka's air severely polluted 317 days a year: Study

The study used noise and air quality samples in 10 selected areas of Dhaka city from April to December 2021. The study team also collected and test water samples from four dying, river transport and tannery pollution areas of Buriganga and Dhaleswari rivers. The opinions of the general people along the river banks were recorded and the concerned policies, laws and High Court directives were reviewed.

The preliminary results of the study were highlighted at the workshop. It was said that other than 48 days, the quality of Dhaka's air was below the WHO clean air standards. The pollution mainly was caused by dust from infrastructure construction, fumes emitted from unfit vehicles, brick kilns and industrial factories.

The study said that for half of the year, Shahbagh has the most polluted air in Dhaka. During monsoons, the most polluted air is in Mirpur. In the time following the rainy season, Tejgaon's air is the most polluted. Neglect of the government agencies is the most responsible for failing to prevent pollution. In fact, in many instances it is the government agencies that are responsible for polluting the air.