Air pollution may up sight loss risk

Air pollution is linked to a heightened risk of progressive and irreversible sight loss, known as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a new study suggests.

The findings, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, indicate that people in the most polluted areas were at least 8 per cent more likely to report having AMD.

“Our findings suggest that living in an area with polluted air, particularly fine particulate matter or combustion-related particles that come from road traffic, could contribute to eye disease,” said lead author, Paul Foster, professor at University College London in the UK.

“Even relatively low exposure to air pollution appears to impact the risk of AMD, suggesting that air pollution is an important modifiable risk factor affecting risk of eye disease for a very large number of people,” Foster added.