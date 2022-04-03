Air pollution worst in Shahbagh, better near Sangsad Bhaban

Presenting the research findings, Ahmad Kamruzzaman said that according to the Department of Environment (DoE), up to 15 micrograms of dust particles in the air constituted healthy air quality. However, they carried out their research in 10 areas of the capital city and found dust particles in the air exceeding the DoE limit by five times (74.81), which is extremely unhealthy.

The study revealed that before the rains, air pollution is the highest in Shahbagh. And during the monsoon, the air pollution is the worst in Mirpur Section 10. And after the rains it is the worst in Tejgaon. During the winter air pollution is the worst in Shahbagh. Dhanmondi road 32 is the second worst.

Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder said relatively bad and relatively good air quality is not restricted to any specific areas. In Dhaka, air pollution is the highest where construction work is underway.