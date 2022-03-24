Air quality worst due to neglect by govt agencies

There is construction work on one side of the road and drains being dug up on the other. Sand and brick chips are piled up in the open. Every time a vehicle passes, the sand and dust blow around and fill the air. Added to that is the black fumes from the cars.

This is the condition of Dhaka from Agargaon to Shishu Mela in Shyamoli. The road is very near the Department of Environment (DoE) head office. The officials of the department use this road to commute to and from office every day. Along this road is Dhaka Shishu Hospital, the largest children’s hospital in the country, the National Orthopaedic Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre, the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (better known as Pangu Hospital), and the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital.