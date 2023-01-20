Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’on Friday morning

Dhaka has once again topped the list of world cities with the worst air quality on Friday morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 317 at 8:00am today, Dhaka ranked first in the list of cities with worst air.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is said to be ‘unhealthy’ while 201 and 300 is considered ‘very unhealthy’, and 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.