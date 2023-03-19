Dhaka air world’s most polluted this morning

Dhaka topped the list of cities around the world with the worst air quality this morning (19 March, 2023).

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 196 at 9:20 am today, Dhaka ranked first among cities with the most polluted air. The air was classified as ‘unhealthy’.

South Korea’s Incheon and Myanmar’s Yangon occupied the second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 175 and 173.