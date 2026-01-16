Dhaka tops global air pollution rankings even on weekend

There is a reason the headline uses the phrase “even on weekend.” Among the main sources of air pollution in Dhaka are vehicle emissions and industrial pollution. Like other holidays, traffic was very light on Friday morning, and most factories were closed. Yet, as on Thursday, Dhaka was again identified today as the most polluted city in the world.

During the current dry season, India’s capital Delhi or Pakistan’s Lahore and Karachi usually top the list of the world’s most polluted cities. However, surpassing those cities, Dhaka ranked first in air pollution again today, as it did yesterday morning. At around 8:00 am, Dhaka’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273, a level classified as “very unhealthy.”