Dhaka tops global air pollution rankings even on weekend
There is a reason the headline uses the phrase “even on weekend.” Among the main sources of air pollution in Dhaka are vehicle emissions and industrial pollution. Like other holidays, traffic was very light on Friday morning, and most factories were closed. Yet, as on Thursday, Dhaka was again identified today as the most polluted city in the world.
During the current dry season, India’s capital Delhi or Pakistan’s Lahore and Karachi usually top the list of the world’s most polluted cities. However, surpassing those cities, Dhaka ranked first in air pollution again today, as it did yesterday morning. At around 8:00 am, Dhaka’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273, a level classified as “very unhealthy.”
In some parts of the city, the air quality was nearly double that level, crossing 400 in certain locations. Air quality was extremely poor at eight locations.
The situation has been highlighted by Switzerland-based organisation IQAir, which regularly tracks air pollution. Its live air quality index provides real-time information on how clean or polluted the air is in a given city and issues health warnings. Based on today’s pollution levels, IQAir has also issued several safety recommendations for Dhaka residents.
Today, Shanghai in China and Delhi in India ranked second and third respectively in global air pollution, with AQI scores of 232 and 216.
There is no sign of improvement in Dhaka’s air pollution; rather, it is worsening day by day. Throughout December and on almost every day of the current month of January, Dhaka has remained among the world’s most polluted cities.
An AQI above 200 is considered “very unhealthy,” while a level of 300 or more is classified as “hazardous.”
Air pollution is increasing across the country. In some cases, pollution levels outside Dhaka are now even higher than in the capital. However, most air pollution control measures are Dhaka-centric, and these efforts have yielded little visible result.
Severe pollution at eight locations in the city
On Friday morning, air quality was extremely poor at eight locations in Dhaka: ASL Systems Limited in Nikunja (422), Dhanmondi (300), Eastern Housing (285), South Pallabi (285), Bay’s Edgewater (281), Becharam Dewri (280), Grace International School (273), and Goran (224).
Various projects have been undertaken at different times to tackle air pollution in the country. Even now, discussions and initiatives continue, but the air quality situation keeps deteriorating.
What city residents should do for protection
According to IQAir’s advice, given today’s air quality in Dhaka, people should wear masks when going outdoors. They are advised not to exercise outside and to keep windows closed indoors as much as possible.