Is biodegradable better? Making sense of 'compostable' plastics

Bacardi rum bottles, Skittles sweet wrappers, designer water bottles -- a bevy of companies are developing biodegradable plastic packaging they say is better for the environment than traditional plastics.

While experts agree we should use less plastic in any form, some say as long as plastics are here to stay, we should be using degradable materials -- and also pushing governments to help us dispose of them.

But amid confusion about what is or isn't biodegradable, and in the absence of proper disposal facilities, some fear these "magical" solutions could lead to further environmental havoc and even encourage more wasteful consumption.