Dhaka’s air fourth most polluted in the world for second consecutive day

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 158 at 8:51 am on Wednesday, Dhaka ranked fourth in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality for the second consecutive day, UNB reports.

India’s Delhi, Kazakhstan’s Astana and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first, second, and third spots, with AQI scores of 204, 173 and 160, respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’ while between 201–300 is ‘’very unhealthy’, and 301–400 is ‘hazardous’, posing severe health risks to residents.