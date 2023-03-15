Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted country Wednesday morning

Dhaka’s air quality is still in the 'unhealthy' zone this morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 187 at 9:00 am, the capital of Bangladesh ranked 3rd in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, reports UNB.

Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Delhi occupied the first two spots, with AQI scores of 193, 189.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’ while between 201–300 is ‘’very unhealthy’, and 301–400 is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.