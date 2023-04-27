Dhaka’s air third most polluted in the world this morning

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 156 at 8:52 am today, Dhaka ranked 3rd in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

India’s Delhi and Nepal’s Kathmandu occupied the first two spots on the list, with AQI scores of 198 and 172, respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, while a reading of 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.