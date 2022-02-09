Dhaka ranks second most polluted city

The densely populated capital of Bangladesh continues to dominate the list of cities with the worst air quality in the world, reports UNB.

On Wednesday, Dhaka was ranked the world’s second-most polluted city, as its air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 194 at 9.54am.

Russia’s Krasnoyarsk and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first and third spots, with AQI scores of 290 and 182, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.