Dhaka’s air again ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality slipped back to the ‘unhealthy’ zone on Friday, despite pre-monsoon showers in different parts of the country, reports UNB.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 164 at 9:00am on Friday, the metropolis ranked fourth in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

India’s Delhi and Mumbai and the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 194, 174 and 167, respectively.