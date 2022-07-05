Dhaka’s air quality worsens again

Dhaka’s air quality worsened again, as it turned ‘unhealthy’ on Tuesday after remaining in the ‘moderate’ zone for the last four days.

The metropolis, with an air quality index (AQI) score of 113 at 11.05am on Tuesday, ranked 14th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

South Africa’s Johannesburg, Pakistan’s Lahore and Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 166, 163, and 161, respectively.