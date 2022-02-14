Dhaka’s air remains unhealthy

Dhaka’s air quality remained ‘unhealthy’ as the city continued dominating the list of cities with the worst air quality in the world, UNB reports.

Dhaka occupied the second position in the list as its Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 192 at 9:00am on Monday.

India’s Kolkata and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first and third spots, with AQI scores of 197 and 189 respectively.