Dhaka’s air remains ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘unhealthy’ with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading at 173 at 10:33am. The capital city has slipped to the fifth position in the latest list of world cities with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

Pakistan’s Lahore, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh and China’s Beijing occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 198, 195 and 180, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.