Dhaka the most polluted city even on weekend

Today is Friday, the weekly holiday. The number of vehicles, one of the major sources of air pollution, plying the roads is much less today as compared to weekdays. Besides, most of the factories are closed today. Despite that, Dhaka was at the top of the list of most polluted cities in the world around 10:00 am Friday.

Dhaka’s air quality index (AQI) score was 248 at around 10:00 am Friday. Such a score refers to ‘very unhealthy’ conditions.

Dhaka’s AQI score was 341 on Thursday, which is considered ‘hazardous’.

Stamford University Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) chairman professor Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder said, “Dhaka’s AQI score today is the highest this year.”