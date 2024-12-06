Dhaka the most polluted city even on weekend
Today is Friday, the weekly holiday. The number of vehicles, one of the major sources of air pollution, plying the roads is much less today as compared to weekdays. Besides, most of the factories are closed today. Despite that, Dhaka was at the top of the list of most polluted cities in the world around 10:00 am Friday.
Dhaka’s air quality index (AQI) score was 248 at around 10:00 am Friday. Such a score refers to ‘very unhealthy’ conditions.
Dhaka’s AQI score was 341 on Thursday, which is considered ‘hazardous’.
Stamford University Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) chairman professor Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder said, “Dhaka’s AQI score today is the highest this year.”
Switzerland-based IQ Air regularly reports on air pollution. This instant indicator on air quality indicates how polluted a city’s air is.
Dhaka’s air is very unhealthy today, which is harmful for anybody. The areas in Dhaka where the level of pollution is the highest are – RAB Bhaban in Gulshan-2 with an AQI score of 336, US Embassy in Dhaka with an AQI score 310 and Eastern Housing-2 with an AQI score of 300.
The main component of Dhaka's air pollution is the particulate matter or PM 2.5. Today, its presence in Dhaka's air is 38 per cent higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) standards.
The IQ Air advises people to wear masks whenever going outside to remain safe in the current situation. Besides, it encourages people to refrain from exercise outside.