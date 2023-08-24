Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans 

Japan said it would start releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday as planned, drawing fresh criticism from China, which called the move "selfish and irresponsible".

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) 9501.T said the release would start around 1 p.m. local time (0400 GMT).

Japan has maintained that the water release is safe, while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N. nuclear watchdog, also greenlighted the plan in July saying the impact it would have on people and the environment was "negligible."