Plastic and pollution

G7 members (United States, Japan, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Canada) committed to zero plastic pollution by 2040 -- an attainable goal thanks to the rise of the circular economy and the reduction or banning of single-use plastics and non-recyclables, according to a Sunday statement.

Further commitments are also pending: a year ago in Nairobi, 175 countries convened to put an end to plastic pollution worldwide by developing a legally-binding United Nations treaty by the end of 2024. The next session to negotiate the treaty is scheduled for May in Paris.

Among the anticipated measures there is a global ban on single-use plastics, the establishment of a "polluter-pays" system and a tax on the production of new plastic.