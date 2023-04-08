Dhaka ranks 4th among cities with most polluted air this morning

Dhaka's air quality is ‘unhealthy’ this morning, reports UNB.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 173 at 8:58am, Dhaka ranked 4th in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Thailand’s Chiang Mai, Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Delhi occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 274, 187 and 180, respectively.