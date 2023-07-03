Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’

Due to the heavy rainfall over the past few days and reduced traffic following the Eid holidays, Dhaka's air quality has remained in the 'moderate' range this morning, UNB reports.

With an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 74 at 9:15 am, Dhaka ranked 19th among cities worldwide with relatively poorer air quality.

The temporary decrease in pollution can be attributed to these factors, contributing to a somewhat improved air quality in the city.

South Africa’s Johannesburg, Indonesia’s Jakarta, and Chile’s Santiago occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 161, 156 and 152, respectively.