Dhaka ranked world’s most polluted city today as air quality turns hazardous
Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, topped the list of major cities worldwide for air pollution on Tuesday morning. The live ranking by Swiss-based air quality monitoring organisation IQAir showed Dhaka’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 336 at 8:30 am.
This level is considered ‘hazardous’. India’s Kolkata ranked second, with an AQI of 266, while Lahore in Pakistan was third, with an AQI of 219. Dhaka’s air quality today is the worst recorded so far this season. Experts believe the situation could deteriorate further.
The main pollutant in Dhaka’s air is fine particulate matter known as PM2.5. The concentration of PM2.5 in the city’s air today was 243.3 micrograms per cubic metre, 48.7 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline level.
These particles are so fine that they can penetrate deep into the lungs when inhaled. Prolonged exposure to such polluted air increases the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
According to IQAir data, air quality readings from monitoring stations across Dhaka also paint a worrying picture. The latest data available on Monday evening showed that air quality was not good at any of the capital’s 10 monitoring stations. At several locations, it was at a very unhealthy level.
Air quality in 10 areas of Dhaka
According to IQAir data, among Dhaka’s 10 monitoring stations, Progati Sarani in Badda recorded the highest level of air pollution. At 8:00 am Monday, 17 November, the area’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 490. Gulshan Lake Park ranked second, with an AQI of 483.
Bashundhara Residential Area’s Block G ranked third on the IQAir list, with an AQI of 474. AQI readings of 455 were recorded at Park Road in Baridhara, 431 at the BIDS monitoring station and 424 at Baridhara Lakeside.
Among the other areas on the list, the AQI stood at 384 in Becharam Dewri, 378 at Bay’s Edgewater, 278 in Eastern Housing and 206 in the area around Grace International School.
According to the standard AQI scale, readings between 301 and 500 are considered hazardous. By that measure, air quality at the first eight monitoring stations on the list was at hazardous levels. Such air can pose health risks even to healthy people. Children, older people and those with respiratory illnesses are particularly vulnerable to this.
Vehicle emissions, polluted air released by industrial facilities, dust from construction work and fine particulate matter generated by various sources are considered major contributors to air pollution. As pollution levels are also high in industrial areas around Dhaka, it is important to monitor air quality in the capital and its surrounding areas separately.
The IQAir index changes in real time. Air quality and cities’ positions in the rankings may change with variations in weather, wind speed and sources of pollution.
What should you do?
Given the current air quality in Dhaka, people should wear masks when going outside. Keeping windows closed is also advised. People have been advised against exercising outdoors.