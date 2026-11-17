Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, topped the list of major cities worldwide for air pollution on Tuesday morning. The live ranking by Swiss-based air quality monitoring organisation IQAir showed Dhaka’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 336 at 8:30 am.

This level is considered ‘hazardous’. India’s Kolkata ranked second, with an AQI of 266, while Lahore in Pakistan was third, with an AQI of 219. Dhaka’s air quality today is the worst recorded so far this season. Experts believe the situation could deteriorate further.

The main pollutant in Dhaka’s air is fine particulate matter known as PM2.5. The concentration of PM2.5 in the city’s air today was 243.3 micrograms per cubic metre, 48.7 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline level.