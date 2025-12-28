Pollution in Agartala, suffering in Brahmanbaria

In 2020, a committee of the Department of Environment tested the water of these canals and rivers for the first time and found evidence of pollution. The report stated that even during the peak monsoon, pollution levels in the canals on the Bangladesh side of the border were far above permissible limits. It also noted that the impact of the pollution had reached as far as the Titas River.

The committee’s report recommended holding discussions with India to ensure the installation of waste treatment facilities, sewage treatment plants and effluent treatment plants—on the Indian side to stop the pollution. Most recently, the Department of Environment tested the water again in April this year, and pollution was found there as well.

The committee formed in 2020 was headed by Fahmida Khanam, who was then a director at the Department of Environment. She is now serving as an additional secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Speaking to Prothom Alo, she said, “In October 2020, we first tested water samples from the border-area canals and rivers and found pollution beyond acceptable standards. At that time, we put in place a system under the Department of Environment to monitor the situation regularly.”