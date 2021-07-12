Handful of cities driving urban greenhouse gas emissions: study

Just 25 big cities–almost all of them in China–accounted for more than half of the climate-warming gases pumped out by a sample of 167 urban hubs around the world, an analysis of emissions trends showed on Monday.

In per capita terms, however, emissions from cities in the richest parts of the world are still generally higher than those from urban centres in developing countries, researchers found in the study published in the Frontiers journal.

The study compared greenhouse gas emissions reported by 167 cities in 53 countries, and found that 23 Chinese cities including Shanghai, Beijing and Handan along with Moscow and Tokyo accounted for 52 per cent of the total.

It included more cities from China, India, the United States and the European Union because of their larger contribution to global emissions and significance to the climate debate.