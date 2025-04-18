Heavy metals contaminate up to 17pc of world's arable land

Up to 17 per cent of cropland worldwide is contaminated with at least one type of toxic heavy metal, posing health risks to up to 1.4 billion people, scientists warned Thursday.

Published in the journal Science, their study is a first-of-its-kind global overview of heavy metal contamination in soils, based on a meta-analysis -- an approach drawing on data from many previous studies -- of almost 800,000 samples.

After ensuring the reliability and representativeness of the data, for example by ruling out samples taken purposefully at contaminated sites, the researchers used machine-learning algorithms to identify the worst-affected areas of the world.