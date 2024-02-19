Air Pollution
Dhaka sees worst air quality for 3 consecutive days
Dhaka's air quality remained poor on Monday morning, maintaining its position as the most polluted city for three consecutive days, according to IQAir. Dhaka ranks among the 100 most polluted cities globally.
The air quality score for Dhaka was 335 around 9:00 am today, Monday, compared to 394 yesterday, Sunday at 8:30 am, and 227 on Saturday at 9:30 am.
Yesterday's and today's scores in Dhaka are considered disastrous, marking the highest level among the six pollution categories. A score of 301 and above is classified as 'disastrous' or 'risky'.
Today, Pakistan's Lahore ranks second in air pollution, while India's New Delhi ranks third, with scores of 218 and 183, respectively.
This air pollution data is regularly disseminated by the Switzerland-based organisation IQAir. The organisation provides a live or instant Air Quality Index (AQI) based on the air quality, offering information and alerts to people about the cleanliness or pollution levels in specific cities.
According to IQAir's criteria, a score of 51 to 100 is considered 'moderate' or 'acceptable' air quality. A score of 101 to 150 is classified as 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'. Furthermore, a score of 151 to 200 indicates 'unhealthy' air quality, while a score of 201 to 300 signifies 'very unhealthy' air. Finally, a score of 301 and above is labeled as 'disastrous' or 'risky' air quality.
According to today's report by IQAir, particulate matter (PM2.5) is identified as the primary source of air pollution in Dhaka. The current level of particulate matter in Dhaka's air exceeds the World Health Organization (WHO) standard by 56 times.
Individuals in sensitive groups are particularly vulnerable when air pollution levels are elevated. These groups include the elderly, children, pregnant women, and individuals suffering from complex diseases. Experts strongly advise taking special precautions to safeguard the health of these individuals.