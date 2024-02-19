Dhaka sees worst air quality for 3 consecutive days

Dhaka's air quality remained poor on Monday morning, maintaining its position as the most polluted city for three consecutive days, according to IQAir. Dhaka ranks among the 100 most polluted cities globally.

The air quality score for Dhaka was 335 around 9:00 am today, Monday, compared to 394 yesterday, Sunday at 8:30 am, and 227 on Saturday at 9:30 am.

Yesterday's and today's scores in Dhaka are considered disastrous, marking the highest level among the six pollution categories. A score of 301 and above is classified as 'disastrous' or 'risky'.